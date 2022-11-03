Raza nominated for ICC October Player of the Month

03 Nov, 2022 - 10:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Raza nominated for ICC October Player of the Month Sikandar Raza jumps for joy

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

ZIMBABWEAN all-rounder, Sikandar Raza has been nominated for the International Cricket Council Men’s Player of the Month for October.

The 36-year old Raza, winner of the award in August is up against India’s Virat Kohli and David Miller of South Africa.

An independent ICC voting academy as well as fans around the world can now vote to decide the winners, which will be announced next week. Fans registered at icc-cricket.com/awards are invited to cast their votes until Sunday.

For the women’s award, Nida Dar of Pakistan is nominated together with the Indian duo of Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma.

According to the ICC, the three nominees for either category are shortlisted based on performances from the first to the last day of each calendar month. The shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC voting academy and fans around the world. The ICC Voting Academy comprises prominent members of the cricket fraternity including well-known journalists, former players, broadcasters and members of the ICC Hall of Fame. The voting academy submit their votes by email and hold a 90 per cent share of the vote. Fans registered with the ICC can vote via the ICC website, accounting for the remaining 10 per cent.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting