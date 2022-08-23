Raza pained by final ODI loss to India, Muzarabani back for tour of Australia

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN batsman, Sikandar Raza was left heartbroken after his century could not inspire the Chevrons to a consolation win over India in the third and final One Day International at Harare Sports Club on Monday.

Raza struck 115 runs off 95 deliveries, Zimbabwe mopped up for 276 to lose the series concluding fixture by 13 runs. This saw India claiming a 3-0 clean sweep over Zimbabwe after achieving the same when they last toured the Southern African nation in 2016.

Many were of the view that Raza did not deserve to be on the losing end after his dazzling knock against the Indians.

The right handed felt that it was painful to lose having come that close.

“So close yet so far! It really hurts when you get this close and not cross the line. Great to have

@BCCI boys in #Zimbabwe but now time to head to #Australia. Thank you all for your kind wishes and prayers, they are always needed and I am forever grateful,’’ tweeted Raza.

Zimbabwe had a great opportunity to claim a consolation win after keeping India 289/8 in 50 overs. Bradley Evans picked up his maiden five wicket haul, the pace bowler finishing with 5/54 in his 10 overs. His wickets included that of Player of the Match Shubman Gill who top scored for India with 130.

Zimbabwe’s run chase got off to a shaky start as they lost Innocent Kaia for 13 runs in the third over.

Raza gave Zimbabwe some hope with his sixth ODI ton, his third within a space of a month after notching up back to back hundreds against Bangladesh but his brilliant effort was not good enough to secure a consolation win for the Chevrons.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwean team has left the country for their tour of Australia where they will play three ODIs against the Aussies.

Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani makes a return to the Zimbabwean team for the three ODIs. Muzarabani, who has fully recovered from a thigh muscle tear, is the only addition to the side that faced India in the just-ended one-day international (ODI) series in Harare, with Tanaka Chivanga and John Masara remaining at home among the non-travelling reserves.

Craig Ervine, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza and Milton Shumba are still sidelined by hamstring, collarbone fracture, shoulder tendon and quadricep injuries respectively.

In Ervine’s absence, Regis Chakabva will once again captain Zimbabwe in the three ODI matches against Australia scheduled for 28 and 31 August and 3 September in Townsville.

The games will be starting at 1:40 AM Zimbabwe time (9:40 AM Australia time).

The series is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition serving as the main route for direct qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to be staged in India.

Zimbabwe squad for ODI series against Australia: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (captain), Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

