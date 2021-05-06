Raza retained by Trinbago Knight Riders for for 2021 Caribbean Premier League

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN all -rounder, Sikandar Raza has been retained by his Caribbean Premier side, Trinbago Knight Riders ahead of this year’s edition of the CPL which starts at the end of August.

Raza was part of the Knight Riders team that won last year’s CPL. The Knight Riders hammered St Lucia Zouks by eight wickets in the final played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad in September 2020. It was the Zimbabwean’s maiden season in the CPL.

On Thursday, the Knight Riders announced that they had retained 13 payers with Raza being one of them. This year’s CPL starts on 28 August in St Kitts and Nevis.

West indies all-rounder, Kieron Pollard, Wisden’s leading T20 cricketer in the world will once again lead the Knight Riders, with New Zealander Colin Munro, the West Indies duo of Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo also back after fantastic performances last season. In 2020, the Knight Riders won all 12 of their matches to claim a fourth Hero CPL title.

Besides Raza, the Knight Riders have also retained Pakistan born United States fast bowler, Ali Khan who was also outstanding in 2020.

They Knight Riders have four more spots to fill in their squad and these will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Raza became the first Zimbabwean to win a trophy in one of top five Twenty20 competitions on the global scene.

