Raza salutes Chevrons fans

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

ZIMBABWE’S star player, Sikandar Raza has saluted Zimbabwean fans who have come out in their numbers to back the Chevrons at the ongoing International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Chevrons missed out on a great opportunity to secure a spot in the Super 12 for the first time ever when they lost by 31 runs to West Indies on Wednesday.

Now the Dave Houghton coached lads have to beat Scotland in their last match in Group B on Friday to book a place in the Super 12.

After the loss to West Indies, Raza, who picked up three wickets against the Windies but could not win the match for the Chevrons with the bat took to social media to salute the Zimbabwean fans. With a strong presence of Zimbabweans Down Under, the Chevrons have enjoyed great support in their matches so far.

“Thanks for the support we have been receiving from our fans, it means a lot and it certainly lift our spirits and get us going when it gets tough. We #Chevrons appreciate your support and we are grateful. See you all on Friday #inshallah. Keep us in your prayers,’’ posted Raza.

Zimbabwean players seem fired up for the clash with Scotland as pace bowler Richard Ngarava posted “All the same in love and war. Our loss today doesn’t mean we are defeated. We look forward to winning our next game vs Scotland. Let’s Go Chevrons!”

In their previous appearance at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe have never gone beyond the first round and the current group of players led by Craig Ervine has a great opportunity to making history.

