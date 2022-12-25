Raza sold to Punjab Kings

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

THE year 2022 has proven to be one to remember for Zimbabwe senior men’s cricket team player Sikandar Raza who was bought by India Premier League (IPL) side Punjab Kings during the auction on Friday.

The Chevrons all-rounder was sold for INR 50 lakhs (US$61 000) and will feature in next year’s edition of the biggest franchise league in the world. The opening bid was from Punjab Kings and he was successfully sold.

“King Raza is here to rule,” posted his new side, Punjab Kings on their Twitter account.

Having been picked alongside the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup player of the tournament, Sam Curran, a son of former Zimbabwe international Kevin Curran, Punjab Kings co-owner, Ness Wadia said it’s good to have a Zimbabwean player in the IPL.

“It’s about having the right balance, so far so good and fingers crossed. It’s lovely to have Sam back. We had him bat 7-7.5 a few years ago and then Chennai had him. These top-up auctions are always dynamic. Sam is world class, is 24, and has played over 140 matches so far. And happy to have Raza with us, it’s good to have a Zimbabwean in the IPL,” said Wadia.

Raza’s incredible form in this year saw him make the T20 World Cup team of the tournament and a player of the tournament nomination. He helped Zimbabwe reach the Super 12 stage for the first time-ever, scoring 219 runs in eight matches, with one-half-century to his name. He took 10 wickets which included the 3/25 which came in a shock one wicket win against Pakistan.

The Zimbabwean also had the sixth most runs scored and the highest individual score of 82 runs. His score of 82 became the highest-ever by a Zimbabwean batsman at the T20 World Cup, better than the 60 not out by Brendan Taylor against Australia at the 2007 edition of the tournament held in South Africa.

Raza now joins an elite group of Zimbabwean cricketers to have been bought by an IPL team, the likes of Ray Price, Brendan Taylor, Tatenda Taibu.

With roots from Punjab, Raza said he is excited to play for Punjab Kings in next year’s edition of the IPL.

“It was part of my thinking that before I hang my boots up, it would be nice to have the IPL on my CV, Alhamdulillah (thank God) it has happened. I am really happy, humble and excited at the same time. I would have been fine with any franchise but to have a Punjabi Munda in Punjab, it is a great match,” said Raza.

Chevrons teammate, Ryan Burl congratulated him on his big achievement.

“Couldn’t be prouder of fellow countryman Sikandar Raza for getting bought in the IPL! You deserve it all, go and make your country proud bud,” Burl posted on his Twitter account.

Raza is no stranger to international franchise leagues having played in the Pakistan Super League, the Caribbean Premier League, the Bangladesh Premier League and the Lanka Premier League, and also the domestic T20 tournaments in Afghanistan and Nepal. Next month, he is scheduled to go to Dhaka for the BPL.

However, it was not so good a draw for Chevrons’ lanky fast bowler, Blessing Muzarabani who went unsold at the auction.

The 2023 IPL which will be the 16th edition of the event is scheduled to start on 20 March ending on 28 May. — Follow on Twitter @brandon_malvin