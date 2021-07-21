Raza to lead Zimbabwe in T20I series against Bangladesh

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ALL rounder, Sikandar Raza will lead Zimbabwe in the three-match Twenty20 International cricket series against Bangladesh which gets underway at Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

Veteran batsman Brendan Taylor, who led the Chevrons in the one-off Test as well as the just ended One Day International series against the Tigers has been rested ahead of Zimbabwe’s tour of Ireland and Scotland next month.

Raza recently made a return to the national team after his recovery from a bone marrow infection. He scored 30 and 57 in the two ODI matches he played against Bangladesh. His 112 run sixth wicket partnership with Ryan Burl saw Zimbabwe post a competitive 298 in the third and final ODI on Tuesday, with the duo’s efforts going to waste as Bangladesh won that match by five wickets to record a 3-0 series victory.

The 35-year Raza, a middle order batsman who also bowls off spin has 39 T20I caps for Zimbabwe and the most experienced member of the squad chosen for the series against Bangladesh.

From the ODI squad, Tarisai Musakanda has been added as a direct replacement for Taylor.

Zimbabwe squad: Ryan Bell, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza (captain), Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano

