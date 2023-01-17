Raza’s Dubai Capitals lose thriller against Gulf Giants in International League T20

Sikandar Raza of Dubai Capitals plays a shot during the match 5 of the DP World International League T20 between the Dubai Capitals and the Gulf Giants held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates on the 16th January, 2023. Photo by Pankaj Nangia/ILT20/CREIMAS

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN all-rounder Sikandar Raza’s International League T20 (ILT20) side, Dubai Capitals suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Gulf Giants losing by six wickets yesterday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Raza, who took a flight back to Zimbabwe after the match to join the national team for the One Day International (ODI) series against Ireland scored a quick-fire 30 runs off 19 deliveries as Capitals posted 182-8 in 20 overs. Their opponents however dug deep to win the match with an over to spare finishing 183-4.

Coming in to bat at number four, Raza’s innings comprised of two fours and as many sixes, striking at 157.89. The leading run scorer in the team was Robin Uthappa with 79 runs followed by Rovman Powell’s 38 runs.

However, the Zimbabwe international did not take any wickets as they could not defend their score leading to defeat. Raza finished with bowling figures of 0/33 in four overs.

Via his Twitter account, the 36-year-old all-rounder confirmed his coming home for the ODI series.

“Home time. See you in a few days’ time #InshaAllah @Dubai_Capitals family. Time for ODI cricket,” he posted.

On Wednesday, Zimbabwe face Ireland in the first of three ODIs at Harare Sports Club.

