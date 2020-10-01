RBAA nominees to be unveiled on Friday

Nkululeko Nkala

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

ALL is set for the unveiling of the 2020 Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards nominees on Friday as preparations for this year’s ceremony gathers pace.

Due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown, this year’s edition of the RoilBAAs will be held virtually on November 29.

One of the organisers of the awards, which are on its fourth edition, Nkululeko Nkala told Sunday News that the nominees unveil will be held live on the Bulawayo Arts Awards Facebook page.

“The reveal will be online on the Bulawayo Arts Awards Page at 11 am. I must also hasten to say that preparations for the main awards are going well as we are now on the third phase which is nominees reveal, next up will be the voting then the awards on November 29.

“On the voting, it will be done via short code, with some of the awards being purely decided by the votes,” said Nkala.

A total of 4 376 nominations were submitted by close of deadline on 18 September.

