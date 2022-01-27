RBZ commits to a conservative monetary targeting framework

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has reaffirmed its commitment in pursuing a strict monetary targeting framework to ensure that money supply does not destabilise the exchange rate among numerous measures.

This was revealed by RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya in a presentation at the CEO Business Meeting hosted by the CEO Africa Roundtable in the capital this Thursday morning.

The commitment by the central bank comes at a time the country is witnessing evidence of robust economic activity that has seen increased local production of goods and services on account of easier access to forex through the auction system and reduced imports due to global lockdowns with 80 to 85 percent of retail goods now being produced locally.

“There has also been increased manufacturing capacity utilization to 61 percent estimated in 2021 while well capitalized and profitable banking institutions are also evidence of robust economic activity. Increased foreign currency receipts with over US$9 billion received in 2021, including diaspora remittances at US$1.4 billion as well as fiscal and external sustainability as evidenced by achievement of the twin budget and current account sustainability and absence of recourse to central bank financing of deficit since last year due to continued fiscal sustainability add on to list of the evidence that proves the robust economic activity,” said Dr Mangudya.

Dr Mangudya who was presenting the state of the economy and outlook for 2022 enlightened how the course of conservative monetary targeting framework will be implemented.

“The Bank remains committed to stay the course of conservative monetary targeting framework through taking appropriate measures to ensure that foreign currency allotments are settled timeously, ensuring that discipline in the economy is enforced putting in place measures to promote the use of the local currency to reduce demand for foreign exchange for domestic transactions

“Supporting domestic savings in local currency as a way of strengthening demand for the local currency while continuing to uphold transparency and compliance to maintain the effectiveness of the auction system as a dependable source of foreign currency and Increasing international reserve buffers to adequately back the local currency and enhance its resilience against transitory shocks,” said Dr Mangudya

Dr Mangudya also touched on inflation whose outlook remains positive despite a temporary resurgence witnessed in the last quarter of 2022. He took a swipe on all inflation spectrums which include consumer price index, building materials supply index, producer price index and core inflation that fell in 2021 suggesting that inflation expectations have been anchored. The trend is expected to continue in 2022 to below 20 percent under the policy scenario.