RBZ dispels rumours it intends to raid private cash boxes

The Reserve Bank respects property rights and regards cash safe deposit boxes placed in banks as private property, and hence has no intention to swoop on them, a senior official of the apex bank has said.

Responding to some media reports that the bank will soon swoop on cash deposit boxes in banks, homes and business premises, central bank governor John Mushayavanhu implored individuals and businesses to use formal banking channels to improve financial intermediation through market incentives that ensure money earns a lucrative return and also to guarantee safety of funds in light of increased incidences of robberies.

“In its Monetary Policy Statement of February 2025, the Reserve Bank cautioned against the abuse of cash deposit boxes and the proliferation of shadow banks contrary to the alleged swooping on businesses holding cash in cash deposit boxes as reported in the said article.