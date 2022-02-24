RBZ freezes accounts of four firms

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

RESERVE Bank of Zimbabwe’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has red flagged four private firms for possible money laundering and have immediately frozen their accounts pending investigations.

The companies need the central bank’s authority to withdraw funds although they can make deposits.

In a circular to all banks, the FIU indicated that it had noted some suspicious business conduct by Geribrian trading as Transervet, Powerspeed Investments Private Limited trading as Electrosales, Halsted Brothers Private Limited and Enbee Store.

FIU Director-General Tichafa Chigaba- in the circular- instructed banks to halt any kind of drawings unless instructed by the Financial Intelligence Unit itself.

“The unit has noted unusual activity on the above-mentioned business entity. As we carry out further investigations on possible money laundering relating to the funds, you are directed to freeze the amount with immediate effect and you shall not process any withdrawals or transfers from the accounts, unless with the specific approval of the unit. You should, however, allow deposits or other flows into the account.

“You shall immediately report to the unit any deposit or other inflow into the account as well as any attempted withdrawal or transfer.

“Please acknowledge receipt of this directive in writing, confirming that you have frozen the account and confirming the account balance as at the date of freezing.”

Money laundering is the illegal process of concealing the origins of money obtained illicitly by passing it through a complex sequence of banking transfers or commercial transactions.