Breaking News
RBZ introduces $50 note

RBZ introduces $50 note

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

RBZ introduces $50 note

06 Jul, 2021 - 15:07 0 Views
0 Comments
RBZ introduces $50 note

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has introduced a $50 note, which will start being in circulation on Wednesday.

In a public notice, RBZ governor, Dr John Mangudya said $360 million will be released, starting Wednesday, through the normal banking channels.

“The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wishes to advise the public that the $50 bank note issued on 6 July through Statutory Instrument 196 of 2021 will be introduced into circulation on 7 July 2021. The bank shall release $360 million through the normal banking channels and banks are expected to fund their respective accounts held at the Reserve Bank and collect the cash from 7 July,” reads the notice.

More details to follow…

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting