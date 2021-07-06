RBZ introduces $50 note

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has introduced a $50 note, which will start being in circulation on Wednesday.

In a public notice, RBZ governor, Dr John Mangudya said $360 million will be released, starting Wednesday, through the normal banking channels.

“The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe wishes to advise the public that the $50 bank note issued on 6 July through Statutory Instrument 196 of 2021 will be introduced into circulation on 7 July 2021. The bank shall release $360 million through the normal banking channels and banks are expected to fund their respective accounts held at the Reserve Bank and collect the cash from 7 July,” reads the notice.

More details to follow…