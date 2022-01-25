RBZ meets industry over price stability

Thembekile Ntuliki, Sunday News Reporter

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) and the local business community recently met to review measures to promote price stability within the economy.

The meeting between the RBZ and captains of industry was held on 21 January with a specific goal of devising ways and crafting strategies to ensure that prices remain stable.

In a press statement, the RBZ said after an open and robust discussion, the parties made several resolutions meant to stabilise the exchange rate and limit its pass-through effect on inflation.

The meeting resolved to develop strategies to enhance the attractiveness of the local currency and strengthen its demand in the context of the multicurrency system currently in place.

In addition, the RBZ encouraged everyone to exhibit good leadership and exercise restraint on the volatility of the foreign exchange rate.

“The relevant authorities should continue to monitor use of funds obtained through the auction and come down strongly on those who submit fake documents and resort to suspension for periods not less than six months and blacklisting,” said the RBZ in its statement.

Other resolutions include continued efforts by the RBZ to refine the foreign exchange auction system and to timely fund auction allotments in line with the auction rules. The bank was also urged to continue fighting inflation through restrictive monetary policy and building foreign exchange reserves as a way of augmenting the defence of the value of the local currency.

The RBZ’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has also been urged to continue penalising currency manipulators and abusers of foreign currency auction rules and breaches of the Bank Use Promotion Act.