RBZ partners Homelink to ease access to ZiG notes, coins

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has struck a partnership with Homelink, which will see Zimbabweans being able to withdraw ZiG notes and coins from its branches around the country, as the central bank seeks to expand the economy-wide availability of small change.

The move is set to ease the pain of consumers who were being inconvenienced as public transport operators and other service providers were now charging flat fares, prejudicing many of their change.

In a statement, RBZ governor Dr John Mushayavanhu said the move was meant to improve the availability of smaller denominations of the country’s new currency.

“The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is committed to ensuring sufficient local currency, ZiG circulation in the economy as necessary to support normal business transactions and economic activity.

“Pursuant to the above and for the convenience of the transacting public, the Bank wishes to advise the public, of an arrangement with Homelink to widen access to ZiG cash, leveraging on its existing branch network. The Bank particularly seeks to expand economy-wide availability of small change in the following denominations, ZiG1, ZiG2, ZiG5, ZiG10,” the statement reads.

Dr Mushayavanhu encouraged various service providers to make use of the facility to improve the ease of doing business with their clients.

“The Bank appeals to all individuals, commuters, public transport operators, retailers, informal traders and their associations, vendor associations and other key stakeholders which interface with the transacting public, to approach their nearest Homelink branch and swipe for ZiG cash using their local currency debit/credit cards with effect from Monday 10 June 2024.

“The exchange of foreign currency cash for ZiG cash can also be made at these Homelink branches at the ruling interbank exchange rate. This arrangement with Homelink is part of wider initiatives by the Bank to ensure availability of adequate ZIG cash in the economy. Going forward, the initiative will be expanded to other bureau de changes. The list of Homelink branches across the country is attached for ease of access,” the statement said.