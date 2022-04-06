RBZ to introduce ZW$100 note

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) is set to introduce a ZWL$100 banknote following the gazetting of Statutory Instrument 68A of 2022 by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development.

According to the statutory instrument, the $100 shall be issued in terms of section 40(3) of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act [Chapter 22:15]. The design of the one-hundred-dollar banknote shall be as follows:

(a) on the front side, the dominant feature shall be the logo of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (three balancing rocks), with the visually impaired recognition feature to the left, a latent image showing the denomination, windowed security strip inscribed “RBZ” with a colour shift from red to green, watermark with the highlighted inscription “RBZ” and see-through of Zimbabwe Bird looking to the left in perfect register, as secondary features; and

(b) on the back side, there shall be an impression of the Great Zimbabwe Monument and the Baobab Tree, a gold-coloured iridescent band showing the denomination of the note and see-through of the Zimbabwe Bird looking to the right.

Currently, Zimbabwe dollar banknotes on circulation are $10, $20, and $50 which are being accepted by the public as a medium of exchange after $2 and $5 banknotes were slowly phased out.