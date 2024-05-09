RBZ will not print any ZiG beyond what is in the reserves

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

TREASURY has assured the nation that the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) will not print any Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) beyond the gold, United States Dollars and other minerals that are in their reserves.

This was said by the Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development David Mnangagwa while responding to contributions by the members of the National Assembly towards the motion on the amendment to the schedule of the Exchange Control Act Notice 2024 on Wednesday.

Deputy Minister Mnangagwa said Government is aware that the ZiG needs to have the confidence of the people and they will ensure it gains the confidence by doing the right thing long enough and consistently.

“As Government, we have committed ourselves towards doing the right thing and many may wonder what is this right thing that we are going to do to make sure that the currency ZiG is a success and this was highlighted in the Monetary Policy Statement.

“Because we now have this structure to our currency that is backed by gold reserves and other minerals and a liquidation policy where all our export of minerals, a certain percentage is then converted into gold, the Governor and the Reserve Bank will not print any money that is beyond what is in the reserves,” said Deputy Minister Mnangagwa.

He said that will ensure the money supply will remain what is within the realm of what the Governor can take back from the market.

Meanwhile, the treasury has standardised the intermediated money transfer (IMTT) tax rates on Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) and US dollar transactions at 2 percent for values up to US$100 or the local currency equivalency. The transaction tax now also applies to transactions for gold-backed digital tokens (GBDTs).

“The Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion has increased the IMTT on the US dollar transactions. Prior to that, the IMTT on US dollar electronic transactions was 1 percent only. It has now been equated to the ZiG IMTT which puts the two currencies at par. What that does is that it becomes the same to transact in either currency and one is not deterred by the IMTT itself on the currency of choice,” said the Deputy Minister.

He said increasing the transaction cost dissuade the general populace from transacting electronically, but it is something they have had to deeply introspect upon trying to balance the need to collect revenue versus the effort of allowing everybody to be financially included.

At the moment, Deputy Minister Mnangagwa said they are still leaning towards the revenue collection necessity and they will continue to monitor, whether the skew hinders people from entering the realm of financial inclusion and electronic transactions upon which they can review.

