RCCSL Week Five Preview

Sports Reporter

THE Rhino Cup Champions Soccer League will enter Week Five this weekend for both the boys and girls’ leagues, and with the log standings beginning to take shape, the weekend promises to be an interesting one for the people from Matabeleland North.

Teams from Dete and Gwayi area partake in both leagues.

Ingugama women’s team will hope to recover from a 3-1 defeat at home against Chapungu last time out when they visit Ilanda at Cross Dete tomorrow.

Indian Mynas and Springboks will also clash at Mabale tomorrow. Mynas lost their previous match away to Eagles and the Springboks will be itching to have their taste of football this week as their match against Nembila was postponed last week.

Nembila and the Eagles clash has been postponed.

RCCL chief executive officer Ndodana Masuku spoke to the Chronicle on the reason behind the postponement of these matches.

“Two soccer girls teams have pulled out, namely YSSA and Aardvark citing various reasons among them being the refusal by parents for their children to participate in soccer games, therefore we now have eight teams as re arranged.”

For the boys, log leaders Rockrabbits , who are yet to taste defeat will play away from home against bottom club Wild Warthogs in what is expected to be a David against Goliath clash.

Nembila, who are second on the log and three points behind RockRabbits will take on fifth positioned Crocodiles in their hopes to catch the high flying rabbits.

Eagles, who round up the top three with seven points also, but with an inferior goal difference to that of Nembila, will play host to Shumba in Lupote.

Girls Week 5 Fixtures:

ILanda vs Ingugama, Indian Mynas vs Springboks, Nembila vs Eagles (pp)

Boys Week 5 Fixtures:

Eagles vs Shumba, Wild Warthogs vs Rockrabbits, Hammerkop vs Chapungu, Sables vs Zebras, Sparrows vs Antelopes, Crocodiles vs Nembila