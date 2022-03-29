Real Betis Academy in Zimbabwe gets warm reception in Bulawayo

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Real Betis Academy in Zimbabwe officially launched in Bulawayo on the Barbourfields Stadium B-Arena amid excitement.

Legends of the game in Bulawayo, Madinda Ndlovu, renowned juniors coach Ali “Baba” Dube together with the city’s Mayor Solomon Mguni were some of those who attended the official launch.

Gerald Sibanda, the Betis Academy president and chief executive officer said they got a warm reception in Bulawayo.

“Betis Academy launched in Bulawayo over the weekend at Babourfields Stadium B -Arena, Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni welcomed the Academy, Iegends Madinda Ndlovu, Ali “Baba” Dube, Bulawayo City Football club and Highlanders executives were in attendance and in full support,’’ Sibanda said.

Ndlovu said the work being done by the Betis Academy is commendable because talent needs to be tapped at a young age and that will contribute to the growth of football in Zimbabwe as well as beyond the country’s borders.

“What Betis Academy is doing is good, it’s going to benefit a lot of kids because you just try and tap talent while it’s still raw. It’s also going to develop football in our country and worldwide,’’ Ndlovu said.

Sibanda said the launch of the Bulawayo activities is an indicator that the national plan is on track.

“Our national development programme is going as planned and very happy to have established the Betis Academy centre in Bulawayo. Real Betis is here to develop football in Zimbabwe and we will do our best to grow grassroots football around the country through our Elite Academy Programme and the football school,’’ he said.

Betis Academy in Zimbabwe head coach, Murape Murape, goalkeepers coach Tichaona Diya, Bulawayo coaches, Johannes Ngodzo and Gift Lunga junior took care of group of 25 Under-19 boys. Recruitment of other age groups is expected to be conducted in the coming weeks.

