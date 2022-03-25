Real Betis Academy in Zimbabwe to officially launch in Bulawayo

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Real Betis Academy in Zimbabwe will finally hold its first training session in Bulawayo at Barbourfields Stadium’s B-arena on Saturday as the Spanish club expands to its scouting to other parts of the country.

Since its launch in 2020, the Betis Academy in Zimbabwe has been holding training sessions in Harare but it always had plans to hold sessions in other parts of the country.

Gerald Sibanda, the head of the Betis Academy in Zimbabwe said the academy’s coaches in Bulawayo, Johannes Ngodzo and Gift Lunga Junior have selected a group of 25 Under-19 boys for the official launch.

“We are now activating a launch of the Betis Academy in Bulawayo; we have got coaches Gift and Johannes who are already there so they have selected 25 Under-19 players who will go through our training programme for Saturday. Then from next week we begin our recruitment process for all age groups,’’ said Sibanda.

Last month, Sibanda met with the City of Bulawayo leadership which offered the Betis Academy usage of the Barbourfields Stadium outside fields.

“The Bulawayo City Council has given us and facilitated for us to use the Barbourfields B-arena for the launch of our academy in Bulawayo. We are also grateful to the Bulawayo City Football Club itself for ensuring that we get the right support we need.

“We look forward to the launch of our first training camp in Bulawayo. Our technical director is also excited from Spain, we are expecting them to travel for the first time since the launch of our academy end of April or beginning of May, those are the dates they have given us to also start preparing so it will also be very good to know that the Real Betis technical director will be coming through to also see us having expanded to one of the strongest regions as far as Zimbabwean football is concerned, which is Bulawayo,’’ Sibanda said.

Murape Murape, the academy’s head coach is also travelling to Bulawayo together with the goalkeeper’s trainer, Tichaona Diya to conduct sessions with Ngodzo and Lunga.

"This weekend conducting sessions obviously it will be Johannes, Gift, our goalkeepers coach Diya and Murape Murape. We will take through the paces the boys that will be participating to ensure that we launch smoothly and successfully," Sibanda said.