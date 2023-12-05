Real Betis Academy SA tour schedule out

Innocent Kurira

THE Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe Under-21 team will start their tour of South Africa with a tie against SuperSport United at Megawat Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The Academy will play the Under-21 sides of Mamelodi Sundowns FC, SuperSport United FC and Jomo Cosmos FC in the tour which will run till December 10.

Their next assignment will be against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday before they conclude the tour with a game against Jomo Cosmos.

The Betis team is already in South Africa ahead of the start of the tournament.

Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe chairman Gerald Sibanda said they are ready for the start of games.

“We have prepared well and we now await the start of games. We are hopeful this will be a successful tour,” said Sibanda.

The tour is the second for the Academy after touring Spain last year.

-@innocentskizoe