Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe opens doors to foreign recruits

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

REAL Betis Academy Zimbabwe has recruited two exciting foreign prospects who are looking at fine tuning their football skills in the country.

Gerald Sibanda, head of Betis Academy in Zimbabwe announced today (Tuesday), that on Monday they welcomed Brazilian Bernardo Ribeiro and Ghanaian Patrick Oshiah, with the two lads having aspirations of using the academy as a pathway to professional football.

“Zimbabwe is a safe destination for development and sport. Yesterday I welcomed two exciting youth players 18 year old Brazilian Bernardo Ribeiro and Ghanaian Patrick Oshiah to join our current ongoing football development program at our international academy, Betis Academy Zimbabwe. They carry a dream to use Real Betis Zimbabwe project as a pathway and gateway to the big stage,’’ said Sibanda.

He excited to work with the two foreign youngsters who should bring in different dimensions to the academy.

“I am looking forward to see them develop, express the football culture and language that makes Brazil an idolised football nation and Ghana a top feeder to Professional Clubs in world football,’’ Sibanda said.

Real Betis in august last year entered into an agreement with Zimbabwean agency Athletes Sphere Management (ASM) , founded by Sibanda, a former Zimbabwe rugby international to launch the Spanish club’s first ever academy on the African continent. The academy was officially established in October last year with former Dynamos captain, Murape Murape being appointed as the head coach.

