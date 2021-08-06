Real Betis sign collaboration agreement with FC Platinum

FC Platinum officials with Real Betis official at the unveiling of partnership between the two clubs

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SPANISH football club, Real Betis Balompié have signed a collaboration agreement with FC Platinum of Zimbabwe.

According to a statement released by Real Betis today (Friday), the deal between the two clubs is aimed at sharing information and methodology.

“This partnership will be aimed to common growth by sharing information and methodology. The African club will increase their expertise in fields such as fan engagement, the use of big data, monetisation in social media, youth teams management, digital transformation or new ways of revenue applied to professional football,’’ read the statement.

Signing of the agreement comes after Real Betis last year joined hands with Athletes Sphere Management, an agency founded by former Zimbabwe rugby international Gerald Sibanda to establish the Spanish club’s first ever academy on the African continent, which has been established in Harare.

“This agreement comes after the strengthening of Real Betis’ presence in Africa following the creation of Betis Academy Zimbabwe.”

FC Platinum have grown to be become the most powerful team in Zimbabwe. They won the league title three times in a row in 2017, 2018 and 2019. FC Platinum have since 2018 represented the country in the Confederation of African Football Champions League, something they will do again from next month.

