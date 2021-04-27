Real Betis sign partnership agreement with Minerva Risk Advisors, Zimbabwean company to become regional partner in Africa for Spanish football club

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SPANISH football club, Real Betis Balompié and Zimbabwean company, Minerva Risk Advisors have signed a partnership agreement.

With this union, the Zimbabwean company will become a regional sponsor in Africa for the Green and White institution. Minerva Risk Advisors are the insurance brokers to the Real Betis Academy in Zimbabwe.

Ramón Alarcón, Real Betis general business manager, showed his satisfaction with this partnership: “We are pleased for this union with Minerva. This company shares many values with Real Betis and is perfect to propel our presence in Zimbabwe and Africa.”

This partnership will amplify the Minerva brand onto the world stage as they increase their operations outside Zimbabwe. Having been in operation since 1947, Minerva is a leader in risk management, insurance, reinsurance and pensions in Zimbabwe. Minerva currently offers pan-African solutions in risk management and consulting and they have clients in Malawi, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Real Betis have a high viewership and social media presence which Minerva will tap into, specifically geotargeting Africa.

Minerva’s managing director, Lydia Tanyanyiwa, said the partnership is an exciting opportunity for the business and the country. “We support the initiative Real Betis has taken in Zimbabwe through their Academy which will see football development starting from a young age. With their global expertise, local young talent will be nurtured in accordance with international standards. We are excited about this partnership opportunity and look forward to being seen on the international stage,” she explained.

Real Betis in March entered into an agreement with another Zimbabwean business, Doves Holdings. In terms of the agreement, Doves Holdings are now the regional sponsors in Africa for Real Betis. This way, Real Betis continues strengthening its presence in Africa, with the agreement coming up due to the success of the Real Betis Academy already operating in Zimbabwe.

@Mdawini_29