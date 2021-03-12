Real Betis signs partnership agreement with Doves Holdings, Zimbabwean company becomes regional sponsor in Africa for Spanish club

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SPANISH football club, Real Betis Balompié and Zimbabwe company Doves Holding have signed a partnership agreement.

In terms of the agreement, the Zimbabwean company will become a regional sponsor in Africa for Real Betis. This way, Real Betis continues strengthening its presence in Africa, with the agreement coming up due to the success of the Real Betis Academy already operating in Zimbabwe.

Ramón Alarcón, Real Betis general business manager, showed his satisfaction for this partnership: “We are very happy for this agreement with Doves Holdings. We are looking to reinforce our presence and image in Africa and we have found a great partner to do it so in Zimbabwe. We hope this agreement will be fruitful and endure in time.”

Farai Matsika, the Doves Holdings chief executive officer explained that: “Our partnership with Real Betis is a statement of intent on our part. At Doves, we are ready to take on the global market through our products and services. We have been in Zimbabwe for over a century. Our journey into the global market began in 2012 with the launch of Zororo Phumulani in South Africa powered by Doves Zimbabwe. We will be rolling out exciting products predominantly for the diaspora market anchored on and powered by Doves Zimbabwe.”

On his part, Gerald Sibanda, the President and chief executive officer of Athletes Sphere Management stated: “This is a landmark partnership that shows Brand Zimbabwe is ready for the big stage in world football. We are more than happy to see the establishment of this historic partnership. Since our Global Partnership with Real Betis, at ASM our core mandate is to bring Zimbabwe and Africa closer to our football family at Real Betis and bring the La Liga brand closer to our community. First, by creating development opportunities for the local youth players, local coaches through the Real Betis Academy. And now today we have a corporate giant in Doves join one of the biggest football clubs in Spain and Europe. It’s a fantastic partnership with unending benefits for both institutions”.

In August last year, Real Betis announced that they had reached an agreement with ASM to establish a first ever academy in Southern Africa. The academy was officially launched in October at a glittering ceremony held at a Harare hotel.

