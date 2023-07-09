Real Estate conference slated for Bulawayo

Vuyisile Mlilo, Sunday News Reporter

THE Real Estate Investment Association of Zimbabwe together with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) will be hosting the Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Conference in Bulawayo where investment strategies, risk management, legal frameworks and technological advancements in the sector are expected to top the discussions.

Slated for Wednesday and Thursday, the joint initiative aims to bring together industry professionals, stakeholders and investors fostering discussions on the current real estate landscape and exploring investment opportunities.

A REIT is a regulated investment vehicle under the Collective Investment Scheme Act that enables the issuer to pool investors’ funds for the purpose of investing in real estate.

The two-day event to be held at a local hotel will see delegates having access to informative presentations, panel discussions and networking opportunities.

In an interview with Sundays News, ZSE chief executive officer (CEO), Mr Justin Bgoni who will also be one of the key speakers at the conference said he would shed light on emerging trends, potential challenges and the investment climate within the real estate sector.

“It is important for the ZSE to be involved in hosting such an event as the Zimbabwean capital markets have seen a growth of interests in the instrument (REITs) with the first listing being Tigere Property Fund in November 2022. As part of efforts to promote this instrument the ZSE and other capital market participants have come together to establish a REITs association which will be a voluntary body with the interests of investors, issuers and market,” said Mr Bgoni.

He said the conference will serve as an essential platform for industry professionals, investors and stakeholders to network and explore potential collaborations.

Mr Bgoni said participants were going to gain valuable knowledge about investment strategies, risk management, legal frameworks and technological advancements shaping the real estate and stock exchange landscapes.

“The ZSE looks forward to engagements with various market participants and fruitful discussions at the upcoming REITs conference. The establishment of a REITs association will go a long way in promoting REITs in Zimbabwe and we appeal for the support from the market to ensure the success of the association,” he said.

Other lined-up key speakers include Insurance and Pensions Commission (Ipec) Commissioner Dr Grace Muradzikwa, Regional Real Estate manager, Mr Kura Chihota and Zimbabwe Association of Pension Funds (ZAPF) director general Ms Sandra Musevenzo. Among them being also Integrated Properties CEO Dr Mike Juru, Old Mutual Investment Group Zimbabwe head of Equity Investments Mr Chengetai Zvobgo and National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) Contributory Pension Fund principal officer Ms Patience Dhliwayo, among others.