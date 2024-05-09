Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich (agg. 4-3): Tuchel fumes at ‘disastrous decision’ as Bayern stunned by Real late show

Joselu was Real Madrid’s hero as the former Stoke City striker’s stunning late double completed a 2-1 comeback win over Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League final via a 4-3 aggregate victory.

Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern thought they were heading into the Wembley final as they led until 88 minutes through Alphonso Davies’ second-half stunner, but then Manuel Neuer, who had produced four amazing stops earlier in the game, shockingly spilled Vinicius Junior’s shot into substitute Joselu’s path to equalise.

As the Santiago Bernabeu pressure rose – and after Harry Kane had been taken off by Tuchel with the score at 1-0 to Bayern – Joselu then turned in Antonio Rudiger’s cross from close range in the 91st minute, a winner eventually given after a VAR review of a tight offside call on the forward.

“Joselu… I don’t think he’ll be sleeping much tonight. He’ll be useless in training tomorrow!” said Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham to TNT Sports after the game.

“We’ve seen it a lot of times where it looks like we’re dead and buried. It doesn’t matter who scores the goals – someone always manages it. That mentality of never say die.

“He deserves it all – he’s been an amazing member of the squad throughout the whole season. This is his night.”

However, there was late controversy as Bayern were denied what looked like a clear equaliser deep into stoppage time when Matthijs De Ligt scored on the half-volley, but referee Szymon Marciniak had already blown for offside before replays appeared to show Bayern’s attackers in the move may have been onside.

“It’s a disastrous decision from the linesman and from the referee. It feels almost like a betrayal in the end because of that decision,” said Tuchel.

“The linesman said sorry, that does not help at this level. To raise the flag in a decision like this, and a close decision in the last minute.

“The referee as well, he does not have to whistle. He sees that we win the second ball and get the shot away to whistle. It’s a very, very bad decision and it’s against the rules and it’s a bad decision. It’s a disaster. Tough to swallow. But it’s away.”

The astonishing yet vintage Real Madrid comeback means they will meet Borussia Dortmund in the Wembley final on June 1, a result which also leaves England captain Kane trophyless from his first season at Bayern.

Both sides showed their attacking intent early on as crosses at either end from Dani Carvajal and Serge Gnabry went begging in the first five minutes.

Real then nearly took the best chance of the half as Bayern fell asleep at a quick throw, albeit with two balls on the pitch. The hosts worked it to Vinicius who saw a shot tipped onto the post by Neuer, who was also equal to Rodrygo’s scuffed shot at the rebound.

Real kept going as Vinicius curled wide moments later, then was guilty of taking a heavy touch in the Bayern box.

It was a tricky opening half for Bayern, whose only shot came through Kane – who tried his luck from 25 yards but Andriy Lunin tipped his goalbound shot round the post.

The first 45 ended with half chances, with Neuer tipping Vinicius’ free-kick around the post, before Noussair Mazraoui stung Lunin’s gloves with a long-range drive.

Bayern showed more impetus after the break as Davies and Kane saw efforts tipped over, but back came Real.

Vinicius teed up Rodrygo in the box who fired inches wide of the far post, before both players stuck Neuer’s palms with efforts from the edge of the box.

Jamal Musiala tested Lunin with a rasping drive from the edge of the box and then Bayern struck with a bolt from the blue.

Kane played a delightful crossfield ball to Davies on the left wing. The Canadian wide man then cut inside to rifle an unstoppable right-footed shot to silence the Santiago Bernabeu.

Almost immediately, Real thought they were level when they went short from a corner and Nacho swept home via a De Ligt deflection. But VAR correctly spotted that the Real Madrid captain had barged Joshua Kimmich out of the way with two hands to the face, so referee Marciniak disallowed the strike.

Kane hit the side netting before he and Musiala were bizarrely substituted off with Real just one goal from forcing extra-time. The additional period though was not needed, as Joselu also came on and stole the show.

First, Neuer thought he had Vinicius’ tame shot under control but the Bayern goalkeeper spilled it into Joselu, who could not miss from a few yards out.

Brahim Diaz was then denied by a last-ditch Eric Dier block. No matter, Joselu was at it again from the short corner.

Kim Min-Jae played everybody onside as Rudiger squared for Joselu to tap home. Offside was initially given but VAR corrected the call, as Real players spilled onto the pitch in celebration.

With Kane watching on from the substitutes’ bench, there was time for De Ligt to rifle home an equaliser but referee Marciniak had already blown for offside, when his assistant arguably should have delayed raising his flag. Tuchel was furious and nearly saw red for his protests.

After 15 minutes of stoppage time, Real’s path was finally sealed. Another brilliant Bernabeu comeback story. -skysports