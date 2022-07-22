Real Madrid ‘deliver stance’ on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo's options away from Manchester United look to be narrowing (Image: Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Real Madrid have no plans to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to the club, reports say. The superstar – who is not on Manchester United’s pre-season tour due to family reasons – wants to leave the club.

A number of clubs have backed away from a potential transfer including Bayern Munich and Sporting Lisbon. Chelsea have also reportedly pulled out of the running, too. Potential suitors are said not to be entertaining the idea of a move due to the striker’s extortionate salary demands.

His United wage packet has been reduced by 25 per cent amid the club’s top four failure, albeit recent reports claim that agent Jorge Mendes is offering Ronaldo to clubs with the carrot of a 30 per cent pay cut promise.

The Portugal hero has become unsettled due to United’s bleak prospects of a trophy next season and their slow transfer activity this summer, although this has picked up since he submitted his exit plea.

His external options are slimming and now Marca reports that former club Madrid have no intentions of instigating a Bernabeu return. It says that a meeting between Ronaldo and club president Florentino Perez has not happened, despite contrary rumours. -manchestereveningnews.co.uk