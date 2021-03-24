Recalling women from political positions retrogressive

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

WOMEN in politics have bemoaned the recalling of female candidates from political parties that they represent saying the move was reversing the gains done so far in ensuring women hold leadership positions in politics.

This was said by Ms Permanent Ngoma, the programmes officer at Women’s Institute for Development (WILD) during a policy dialogue on the impact of recalls on democracy and civic participation in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

“This recalling has affected the gains we have been fighting for, for the representation of women in decision making and leadership. We brought together women from political parties who were recalled to also try and find out how we can assist the situation and how they have been affected in their political careers,” she said.

She said the recalling of candidates has affected citizens in that they are bound to ask themselves the purpose of going to vote for a candidate who is then recalled a few months later.

“The people get concerned as to why they went through the election process in the first place. This has not only affected the recalled representatives but the general citizens, in many places there are no councilors and Members of Parliament who represent the people,” she added.

Lillian Mlilo from ward 12 Njube, Bulawayo who was recalled said she was now assisting the people out of goodwill.

“The caretaker councilor for my ward is away in South Africa and has been away from more than seven months so I now assist where I can because we have no one to assist us. I’m left with little options as the people have no leader and I am assisting, not as a councilor but as a concerned resident,” she said.

@NyembeziMu