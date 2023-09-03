Reflections on Zimbabwe’s elections and the path to development

Vusumuzi Dube, Zimpapers Elections Desk

With the conclusion of the recent elections in the country, it is crucial for Zimbabweans to adopt a sober mindset, accept the outcomes, and shift their focus towards the development trajectory set by the Second Republic.

There is now a need for every Zimbabwean to embrace the spirit of acceptance, refocusing efforts towards national development. President Mnangagwa won the Presidential election with 2 350 711 votes which translates to 52.6 percent of the vote, beating his nearest challenger, CCC’s Mr Nelson Chamisa who got 1 967 343 (44 percent) of the votes.

The President extended his winning margin from the 50,8 percent polled in 2018. The total votes cast were 4 561 221, representing a voter turnout of 68,9 percent.

Zanu-PF also won an absolute majority of 136 of the 210 seats in the National Assembly, while CCC managed 73. It means the party will constitute the bulk of the 60 senators that make up the August House, including the women (60) and youth quotas (10), which are determined by proportional representation.

The August 23 elections mark a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s democratic journey. They provided an opportunity for citizens to exercise their right to vote and choose their representatives, showcasing the strengthening of democratic institutions within the country.

Despite the few hiccups experienced in some polling stations which resulted in them opening later than the prescribed time, the elections were held in a peaceful environment with every Zimbabwean given an equal opportunity to cast their votes. With the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) having since gazetted the election results it is imperative for all Zimbabweans to accept the outcome and respect the will of the people.

Building a united nation

Acceptance of the election results is not solely about acknowledging a winner, but about fostering unity and coming together as a nation. Zimbabwe, irrespective of political affiliations, needs to focus on healing divisions and rebuilding trust among its citizens. This unity is vital for national progress, allowing the country to harness the collective potential of its people for the greater good.

Speaking after he was declared the winner of the Presidential elections, President Mnangagwa reiterated the importance of unity as a nation, noting that there was no winner or loser.

“Together, as one united people we shall continue on the growth trajectory witnessed over the last five years, no one and no place will be left behind. I thank most heartily all those who contested in these elections, in particular the Presidential Candidates.

There are no winners or losers; but one united people of Zimbabwe. Thus far, we have shamed our detractors who wished to see us divided and in turmoil. We shall forever remain a united, peace-loving and resilient people, from Zambezi to Limpopo, Plumtree to Mutare, proudly singing one national anthem, under one national flag. May I pay tribute to all our churches for promoting peace and harmony,” said the President.

Seizing the development trajectory

“I further call on us all to return to work with a greater sense of purpose towards increased production and productivity across all sectors.

“We are a hardworking people and more success is ahead, as we accelerate the attainment of Vision 2030, guided by our philosophy, Nyika inovakwa, igotongwa, igonamatigwa nevene vayo. Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo.”

These were President Mnangagwa’s words to sum up the journey ahead of us as a nation, now that the elections have come and gone.

The Second Republic has set a clear development trajectory aimed at addressing the challenges faced by Zimbabwe. It is now crucial for Zimbabweans, regardless of political beliefs, to refocus their efforts towards supporting this vision.

By directing their energy towards constructive engagement and collaboration, citizens can actively contribute to the development agenda set by the government. The President himself hit the ground running having, last Thursday, commissioned the Sabi Star Mine Lithium Floatation Plant in Buhera, Manicaland province.

The plant dovetails with the Second Republic’s thrust of mineral value addition and beneficiation and is a key enabler towards the sustainable growth of the critical sector that will breach the US$12 billion target by year-end.

Speaking at the commissioning, at the commissioning President Mnangagwa said, the mining sector remains critical for the realisation of Vision 2030, through employment creation, Gross Domestic Product growth and foreign currency generation.

“Since 2017, the mining sector has exceeded US$20 billion in cumulative mineral exports and is on track to achieve the US$12 billion mining sector economy by year-end. The vast array of strategic mineral resource endowments, coupled with increased capacity utilisation and stable national energy supply, among other factors, will undoubtedly see sustained growth of the sector.”

Investing in key sectors

To achieve sustained development, it is essential to prioritise key sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, and the economy. Implementing policies that foster economic growth, job creation, and social welfare will require a concerted effort from all stakeholders. This is an opportunity for Zimbabweans to channel their talent, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit towards building a prosperous nation.

President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 of having an upper middle-class economy, clearly states out the path the nation has to take in the next five years. For the first time since 1980, the ruling Zanu-PF had no written manifesto in the run-up to the harmonised elections but said their works and vision for the nation would speak for themselves.

The main objective of Vision 2030 is to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income country by the year 2030. This ambitious goal entails achieving sustainable economic growth, reducing poverty, and improving the overall quality of life for all citizens.

It is based on four key pillars, namely, economic growth, social development, governance, and international re-engagement. These pillars form the foundation for the various strategies and policies that are being implemented to drive Zimbabwe’s development agenda. President Mnangagwa has emphasised the need for economic reforms to create an attractive business environment for local and international investors.

These reforms focus on areas such as fiscal discipline, investment promotion, industrialisation, and agricultural revitalisation. The goal is to stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities, and enhance productivity across sectors.

An integral part of Vision 2030 is the development of robust infrastructure, including transport networks, energy systems, water and sanitation facilities, and digital connectivity. The aim is to improve connectivity within Zimbabwe and with neighbouring countries, facilitating trade, investment, and sustainable development.

Recognising the importance of human capital, President Mnangagwa has also emphasised the need for investments in education, healthcare, and skills development. The vision seeks to nurture a well-educated and skilled population that can contribute effectively to the country’s economic growth and competitiveness.

Nurturing a culture of accountability

President Mnangagwa’s vision places great emphasis on good governance practices, transparency, and accountability. The goal is to strengthen institutions, promote the rule of law, protect property rights, and combat corruption.

These efforts are aimed at fostering a conducive environment for both domestic and foreign investment. Accountability is paramount in the pursuit of development. Both government officials and citizens must take responsibility for their roles in driving progress.

The Second Republic’s commitment to transparency and fighting corruption should be upheld, ensuring that funds earmarked for national development are utilised appropriately. Citizens, on their part, should contribute to the nation-building process through active engagement, responsible citizenship, and holding leaders accountable.

Accountability is a fundamental aspect of any democratic society, and it holds great importance for President Mnangagwa and his administration. President Mnangagwa has emphasised the need for transparency, good governance, and accountability in Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa has stressed the importance of serving the interests of the Zimbabwean people and upholding the rule of law. This commitment requires leaders to be answerable for their actions, ensuring that they are acting in the best interests of the nation.

Overall, accountability is a key component of President Mnangagwa’s administration and is vital for building a just and prosperous Zimbabwe. It helps to foster a culture of transparency, combat corruption, strengthen democratic institutions, and earn the trust and confidence of the Zimbabwean people.

International cooperation and support

International cooperation and support play a crucial role in Zimbabwe’s journey towards development. Engaging with international stakeholders, fostering diplomatic relations, and attracting foreign investment can promote economic growth, technological advancements, and capacity building.

By leveraging these opportunities, Zimbabwe can tap into external resources and expertise to accelerate its development trajectory. Vision 2030 also focuses on strengthening Zimbabwe’s relations with the international community and attracting foreign investment. This involves diplomatic efforts to rebuild trust, engagement with international organisations, and the establishment of favorable trade and investment policies.

Since coming into power, President Mnangagwa has recognised the importance of international cooperation and support for Zimbabwe’s development and growth. He acknowledges that fostering positive diplomatic relations and engaging with the international community is crucial for the country’s socio-economic progress.

President Mnangagwa understands that international cooperation can bring numerous benefits, including access to financial resources, technology transfer, trade partnerships, and foreign investment. By establishing positive relations with other nations, Zimbabwe can tap into these opportunities and leverage external expertise to support its development agenda.

He further believes that international support is instrumental in addressing the challenges Zimbabwe faces. Whether it be economic reforms, infrastructure development, or social programs, cooperation on a global scale can provide the necessary resources and expertise to strengthen Zimbabwe’s efforts.

Therefore, the challenge ahead is to further the Second Republic’s re-engagement drive through the mantra; a friend to all and enemy to none.

We are all Zimbabweans!

“In this post-election period that we are now entering, let us remain vigilant and jealously guard the prevailing peaceful and tranquil environment. That which unites us is much greater than that which could ever divide us.”

This is what the President said in summing up the post-election trajectory in the country, with an emphasis that we are all Zimbabweans hence the need to unite and continue fostering the development of the nation.

The completion of elections in Zimbabwe presents an important moment for reflection and refocusing. As a nation, it is crucial to embrace the outcomes, foster unity, and channel efforts towards the development trajectory set by the Second Republic.

By nurturing a culture of acceptance, accountability, and collaboration, Zimbabweans can work together to build a prosperous nation where citizens and institutions alike contribute to the well-being and advancement of society.