Refusal to share cigarette ends in murder

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A 25-year-old man from Old Luveve was on Tuesday allegedly murdered by his friend who retaliated after the now deceased assaulted him for refusing to share a cigarette.

The police confirmed the arrest of Takunda Mandizvidza (23) over the murder of Adam Chigwedere (25).

According to Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Assistance Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, the incident took place after the now deceased was denied a cigarette by his friend which resulted in him assaulting the accused person who then retaliated by hitting him with a stone on the head.

“On 21 November 2023 at around 6pm the now deceased visited his friend when he found him with his other friends. The now deceased asked for cigarettes from the accused person who refused and this did not sit well with him. He then assaulted the accused person with a fist once on the mouth and he sustained a cut on the lower lip.

“The accused person then picked a stone and hit the now deceased once on the forehead and he fell down and became unconscious. The accused person then fled from the scene. A police report was made and the now deceased was taken to Mpilo hospital where he was admitted and he passed away on the following day,” she said.