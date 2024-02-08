Relocation of kombis. Informal traders to Egodini progressing well: Mayor

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

The verification of the informal traders market and reopening of Egodini Mall Taxi Rank has commenced with 400 of the allocated bays having been filled for phase one, while the remaining 767 are yet to be occupied within the second phase.

The Official Opening of Phase 1 of the Taxi Rank and Informal Traders Market will be conducted once the initial pilot phase of relocation has been completed and fine-tuned.

Mayor of the City, Clr David Coltart said the verification process was conducted for the 400 stands on a first come first served basis.

“The procedure was done using the following preference on a first come first serve basis; informal traders who were relocated from Egodini and are on the Council’s registry and informal traders who are on the Council waiting list. To date, there has been a spillover where people have signed for the next batches of vending bays,” said Clr Coltart.

The City of Bulawayo in partnership with Terracotta Pvt Ltd reopened the Egodini Mall for Commuter Omnibus operators and commuting public on Monday, 5th February 2024.

The City said they expect all taxi operators and Informal Traders to have moved to designated vending sites and designated taxi ranks by the end of the day, Friday, 9th February 2024.

“There has been movement into the Egodini Mall Taxi Rank and Informal Traders Market (Phase 1) by the Taxi operators and commuting public and it is anticipated that as the days progress, there would be more and more of them moving into the rank. Movement of taxis into the Egodini Mall Taxi Rank and Informal Traders Market is gaining momentum since the commencement of the relocation exercise early this week. The engagement of commuters and operators is ongoing,” he added.

The City of Bulawayo is also working on enhancing enforcement to ensure that members of the public use the designated taxi rank.

The City of Bulawayo has a deliberate policy to deliver safe work spaces and settle Informal Traders to decongest the City. The policy seeks to further allow vendors to trade in Suburban areas while also establishing markets in Western areas such as the Nkulumane Safe Market at Nkulumane Complex, which is almost complete.

“The vending bays in the Western areas allow proximity to the markets and reduce operating costs. A total of 10000 informal bays are available throughout the City and we urge Informal Traders to regularise their operations by registering with our offices at Basch Street,” he said.

In addition, the City has also designated 2nd Avenue and Lobengula Street as a designated Informal Trading site with approximately 700 bays earmarked and these are currently under construction.

The City of Bulawayo is also in the process of developing and decongesting Fifth Avenue where a further ± 500 bays will be established.

The Mayor thanked the residents of Bulawayo for adhering to bylaws and operating from designated vending areas and said they remain committed to improving livelihoods by providing appropriate working spaces for the informal sector.

Traders operating outside the confines of the City’s bylaws will be dealt with accordingly.

The City of Bulawayo is on high alert for the prevention and mitigation of cholera and efforts continue to be intensified to improve overall sanitation in the City. We urge all Traders to operate from designated sites and maintain high levels of sanitation.

