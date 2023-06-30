Remain vigilant over cholera

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

The Ministry of Health and Child Care is advising the nation to remain vigilant regarding the outbreak of cholera in various places in the country saying a multi-sectoral approach is being crafted in addressing the matter.

Cabinet received an update on the ongoing cholera outbreak by the Acting Minister of Health and Child Care, Honourable Professor Dr Amon Murwira.

Speaking in a Post Cabinet Briefing Meeting on Wednesday afternoon, the Minister of Information Communication Technology Postal and Courier Services Hon Jenfan Muswere updated the media on the latest statistics for Cholera.

“The nation is informed that as of 13 June 2023, Zimbabwe’s cumulative suspected cases had reached 2 460, with 2 243 recoveries, 16 confirmed deaths, and 47 suspected deaths. The case fatality rate (CFR) for all deaths, confirmed and suspected, was 2.4 percent,” he said.

Regarding the regional situation, Hon Muswere said a cumulative 154 317 suspected cholera cases have been reported in the African Region with 2 747 deaths having been recorded.

“Meanwhile, Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that dissemination of information is ongoing through the Provincial Risk Communication and Community Engagement Committees and that Government continues to pursue a multi-sectoral approach to responding to the cholera outbreak,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said the cumulative Covid-19 cases as at 13 June, 2023 stood at 265 362, with 259 378 recoveries and 5 703 deaths. The recovery rate was 98 percent with 281 active cases recorded. There were six recorded deaths during the week compared to two in the previous week. There were 29 new admissions, compared to the 11 recorded the previous week, with 5 being in intensive care.

“Cabinet assures the public that the pandemic remains under control. However, communities must continue to prioritise getting vaccinated while continuing to protect themselves by adhering to all recommended COVID-19 Public Health and Social Measures,” he added.

