Renowned academic Prof Hove-Musekwa dies

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

RENOWNED academic and mathematic modelling expert, Professor Senelani Dorothy Hove-Musekwa has died.

She was 63.

Prof Hove-Musekwa was a researcher in Mathematical Modelling both in Zimbabwe and abroad, modelling diseases like TB and HIV, at the time of her death she was a Professor of Mathematics in the Department of Applied Science at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust).

Commenting on her passing, Nust Vice Chancellor, Professor Mqhele Dlodlo said Prof Hove-Musekwa’s absence will be felt far and wide.

“The NUST Community is shocked and left bereft. She always put others first and was altruistically committed to serving NUST. She put NUST higher on the global scholarly maps. Her absence will be felt far and wide,” said Prof Dlodlo.

Prof Hove-Musekwa joined Nust in 2003 as a lecturer and was later promoted to Senior Lecturer, she was promoted to Associate Professor in January 2012 and attained her full Professorship in April 2018.

She held various positions of responsibility within the University including Acting Director Institutional Research and Quality Assurance from April to June 2020; Acting Dean of the Faculty of Applied Science from March 2017 to May 2018; and Chairperson of Applied Mathematics Department from July 2007 to October 2008.

She was a member of various committees and boards until the time of her death including the Higher Degrees Committee (from Aug 2005); Journal Editorial Board (from 2011); and MSc Mathematical Modelling Coordinator (from Jan 2005).

She also sat in the Publications Committee (Jan 2005 to 2009); Senate (Jul 2007 to Oct 2008; 2012 to time of her death).

Prof Hove-Musekwa was the secretary of African Women Mathematics Association (AWMA) since 2013 and an active member and Board Chairperson of the ZIMSTAT Board.

She was Southern Africa Mathematical Sciences Association Treasurer from 2002 to 2006.

Prof Hove-Musekwa was a well published professor with more than 40 Journal Publications, several Book Chapters and presented papers at more than 48 International Conferences and Workshops.