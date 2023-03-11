Renowned educationist Chiromo dies

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

RENOWNED educationist, former Mzilikazi High School and St Thomas Aquinas School headmaster Mr Cuthbert Chiromo has died.

While details are still sketchy, Mr Chiromo is said to have collapsed and died inside his car along Kerr road in Khumalo suburb on Friday, a few hours after addressing school heads at Girls College where he spoke about the 7Cs of leadership.

His daughter Ms Mirriam Chiromo said the family was still trying to come to terms with the tragic incident and asked for time before issuing a statement.

Mr Chiromo spent more than three decades at Mzilikazi High School, having joined in 1985 where he was the school’s head until 2002 when he left to head a private school, St Thomas Aquinas. He was in charge of the school for a solid 19 years before retirement in 2021.

His former pupil at Mzilikazi High School who is now a board member at St Thomas Aquinas, well-known city lawyer Mr Ndabezinhle Mazibuko, described the late Mr Chiromo as a no-nonsense man, an administrator par excellence.

“I am in total shock; it wasn’t one of the early Saturday news that one would want to hear. I have known Mr C, as we called him since I was a form two pupil at Mzilikazi High School in 1985 right up to Upper Six. We have stayed together since then, linking up again when he joined St Thomas Aquinas. Believed to be controversial by some, to me he was a no-nonsense guy but very professional. A sports lover, Chiromo was also a die-hard Arsenal fan. May his family be comforted on this tragic loss,” said Mr Mazibuko.

