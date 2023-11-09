Report side effects of medication, public encouraged

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has called on the public to report all side effects of medications that they consume in a bid to ensure that the efficacy of the medicine is documented with manufacturers of drugs and medicines.

The authority notes that all medicines agencies operate systems to detect and analyse the side effects of medicines. The purpose of safety monitoring is to gain more information about known side effects and find out about new ones. Constantly collecting and monitoring information from the reports received helps identify risks associated with medicines and take action to minimize harm.

MCAZ Director-General, Mr Richard Rukwata said reporting side effects of medicines ensures they are safe for all patients.

“Every report is important in building more knowledge and understanding of the benefits and risks of medicines in clinical use and allows action to be taken to minimise risks. Reporting suspected side effects to the MCAZ helps to make medicines safer for patients all around the world. In some cases, it can result in better prescribing advice, which can improve patient outcomes. If you, or a patient you are supporting, experience a side effect with a medicine, make sure to report it to us promptly,” said Mr Rukwata.

MCAZ is taking part in the global #MedSafetyWeek campaign (6-13 November 2023), a collaboration involving more than 80 medicines regulatory agencies and several non-governmental organizations, to raise awareness about the importance of reporting the side effects of medicines.

With the theme ‘Who can report?’, this year’s campaign will focus on the key role of every patient, doctor, nurse, and pharmacist who reports a side effect and contributes to using medicines safely.

The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ), which is the National Pharmacovigilance Centre of Zimbabwe, is a participating country of the WHO International Drug Monitoring Program since 1998. The National Pharmacovigilance Centre is responsible for monitoring the safety of medical products and allied substances in Zimbabwe.

Patients are advised to contact a healthcare professional if they are worried about their health.

