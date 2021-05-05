Restaurant operating hours extended

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

CONDITIONS of service for restaurant operators have been relaxed further, with Government extending operating hours to 9 pm, although players in the sector are still expected to adhere to Covid-19 regulations and maintain 50 percent sit-in capacity at their outlets.

Restaurants in the country reopened their doors for sit-in customers in March, after operating at a limited capacity from the beginning of the year. Before the latest extension, they were mandated to close shop at 7 pm. At the start of the year, restaurants could only serve takeaways due to stringent conditions of service that came about due to a spike in Covid-19 cases around the country following the festive season.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa made the announcement after a Cabinet meeting yesterday. She reiterated that beerhalls, pubs and other places of leisure remained closed in the meantime.

“The nation is reminded that all beer halls, bars, pubs and nightclubs remain closed. Bottle stores should strictly open for takeaways, as required by the law. Restaurants are expected to continue to be open for 50% percent sit-in capacity, takeaways and deliveries. Cabinet approved that the operating times for the restaurants be extended to 2100 hours,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa also pointed out that authorities had also noticed a general level of complacency by members of the public, which called for increased efforts in education and awareness.

“In light of the general lack of compliance to Covid-19 regulations by citizens, the Law and Order Sub-Committee will step up surveillance and enforcements, including community engagement on the risks associated with such complacency,” she said.