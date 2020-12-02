Restaurant operating hours extended

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

OPERATING hours for restaurants have been extended to 8pm, as the Government seeks to improve conditions for players in the tourism and hospitality sector, in anticipation of an influx of tourists and returning citizens during the festive season.

Previously, restaurants were only allowed to operate up to 6.30pm.

In a post Cabinet meeting brief yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister announced the new changes while encouraging restaurants owners and patrons to abide by Covid-19 regulations.

“In the tourism sector, Government notes the need to promote business activities in the sector, especially given the anticipated increase of tourists and returning citizens as the country’s borders re-open. Opening hours of restaurants will therefore be extended from the current 1830 hours closing time to 2000 hours closing time. Restaurant operators are called upon to strictly observe these hours of operation, ensure Covis-19 prevention protocols and guidelines are observed, which will be strictly enforced. Similarly, those patronising the restaurants should ensure that they adhere to curfew hours,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa also announced that only a 100 people would be allowed for any function, as specifications for different kinds of gatherings had created confusion.

“On the number of people allowed at gatherings, Cabinet notes that the different numbers specified for various types of gatherings has caused general confusion and violations of restrictions. Accordingly, henceforth, the number of people permitted at any gathering is restricted to 100, irrespective of what the gathering is being convened for,” she said.