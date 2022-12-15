Restoration of the Tjingababili chieftainship long overdue

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE restoration of the Tjingababili chieftainship in Matabeleland South Province is long overdue with villagers from Bulilima and Mangwe districts saying they felt as if they were lagging behind in development because of not having a traditional chief to represent them.

The Tjingababili chieftainship has for a long time been without a chief, a situation that has crippled development and also saw the areas cultural beliefs being neglected.

The Tjingababili chieftainship is one of the BaKalanga chieftainships which were dethroned by the colonial regime, which imposed Ndebele chiefs in Bulilima and Mangwe, which are predominantly Kalanga territories.

Villagers in the area have constantly complained that they needed the chieftainship to be revived so as to have a chief who speaks their language, who shares their aspirations as a community and also able to relate to their situation and circumstances.

In a letter addressed to the Mangwe District Development Coordinator, Germanus Kenneth Mthembu a great grandson to the last Chief Tjingababili bemoaned the continued failure to revive the chieftainship.

“You will indeed note that formal communications were lodged with your office with regards to said chieftaincy matter a number of years back now but remains unresolved or unanswered. No explanations have been forthcoming or has been provided as to why there is no movement on matter hence this letter again being brought to your attention for a speedy resolution of the matter to ensure the matter is allowed to move through the next required phases or process including to the provincial assembly of chiefs which has indicated that they are still to receive the file from your office,” reads the letter.

Mthembu notes that the people who fall under the Tjingababili chieftainship feel that their cultural values are being eroded in the absence of the restoration.

“The people want their chieftaincy restored so they are able to practice their culture and norms and values which the people indeed see as critical to their well-being as a community. The people want their chieftaincy restored so they are able to practice their own traditions under their chief,” reads the letter.

Speaking to this publication, Mthembu said all they needed was for the revival of the chieftainship.

“I am the great grandson of Luswina who was one of the first Chiefs to be paid by the British crown. My grandfather assumed the role of the chieftainship in the late 30s up to 1958 of which we do not know why our grandfather was then relegated from the chieftainship.

“We are not in contestation with chichi but we need to have our chieftainship revived so that we return some of the areas of which we have been playing the chieftainship through our grandfather.

If the revival of this chieftainship is not done by us as a current generation the next generation will be actually floating like a compassless ship in the midst of the ocean,” said Mthembu.

Contacted for comment, Bulilima West legislator, Dingumuzi Phuti reiterated the importance for the revival of the Tjingababili chieftainship.

“I have said it countless times that Chief Tjingababili is long overdue for installation and this has to be addressed as a matter of urgency,” he said.

