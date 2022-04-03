Resurgent Bosso take aim at Triangle

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS are slowly making good recovery after a poor start to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Bosso are on a four-match unbeaten streak after, which has seen them collect eight points from a possible 12.

Highlanders have made sure they use home advantage to the fullest by picking up six points against Herentals and Yadah.

In those two matches, they found the target seven times while skipper Ariel Sibanda kept a clean sheet.

In the four matches, the Bosso captain has conceded just once.

Highlanders have, however, made little progress on the log standings as they headed into this weekend’s fixtures 10th with 12 points.

Of concern for coach Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu is the team’s poor display away from Bulawayo.

Bosso last picked up three points on the road in July 2018 when they defeated Triangle United 1-0 at Gibbo Stadium, the only goal on that afternoon scored by Newman Sianchali. Madinda Ndlovu was coach at that time.

Highlanders face Triangle at Gibbo this afternoon hoping to bring an end to that away barren spell.

Looking at how Triangle, under the guidance of Jairos Tapera, have been playing of late, Bosso will have to be at their best to come away with the three points.

Triangle, unlike Bosso have been making steady progress up the log and were third heading into this weekend’s fixtures.

It was a great month of March for the Sugar Boys which saw them win three of the four matches they played.

Triangle won their last two matches in March, first seeing off Whawha 4-1 at home before they came from a goal down to hammer Bulawayo City 3-1 at Barbourfields Stadium.

From the team that earned Highlanders that win at Gibbo in 2018, only Sibanda, Adrian Silla, Andrew Mbeba, Godfrey Makaruse as well Peter Muduhwa were in the starting line-up and are still Bosso players.

Ray Lunga, another player still with Amahlolanyama came off the bench in that encounter.

Vice-captain and defensive midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku has been impressive for Highlanders, he is the leading goal scorer with five goals; three of those strikes from free kicks.

This will certainly make the opposition quake every time Masuku lines up to take a free kick for Highlanders.

Mpofu demanded consistency from his players ahead of last Sunday’s showdown with Yadah and the Bosso coach got exactly that, even though his strikers are still wasting a lot of goal scoring opportunities.

The coming in of Joel Luphahla, an attacking player during his playing days as an assistant is seen as a way of solving the lack of precision by the Highlanders strikers.

Stanley Ngala, who came with huge expectation seeing how he was sought after by Highlanders has struggled so far, with only one goal in Bosso colours.

Ngala was off form last Sunday, which saw him being replaced by Washington Navaya who went on to find the target with one of the first few touches he got on the ball.

Highlanders supporters are known for their lack of patience and they cheered when Ngala was substituted last Sunday.

With Navaya and Lynoth Chikuhwa performing better than Ngala, the former FC Platinum striker might soon find himself out of the Highlanders starting line-up.

Against Bulawayo City, Tapera alluded to the fact that they were used to playing at their much smaller Gibbo, that is why they struggled in the first half against Amakhosi, an indicator that Bosso will find the going tough in the Lowveld.

Seasoned striker, Donald Ngoma was incisive in front of goal last Saturday when he scored a brace against Bulawayo City to take his tally for season to four.

He is the player to watch out for the Bosso defence.

Meanwhile, former Zimbabwe Warriors captain, Benjani Mwaruwari starts his coaching career in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League when Ngezi Platinum Stars face Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

Mwaruwari was last Tuesday announced as Madamburo’s new coach, taking over a post that was left vacant when Ngezi Platinum parted ways with Rodwell Dhlakama.

Bongani Mafu and Takesure Chiragwi are Mwaruwari’s assistants.

Also unveiled on that day was team manager, former Warriors midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha while Tonderai Vera is the performance analyst.

Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu remains the goalkeepers coach.

Ngezi lost 2-0 to Chicken Inn at Baobab Stadium last Saturday with Chiragwi in charge of the team and they head into this afternoon’s fixture under immense pressure to collect the three points.

It is a perfect opportunity for Mwaruwari as his first assignment brings him to Bulawayo, a city in which he grew up and where he started his football career, which means that there will be a lot of people wishing him well against Amakhosi Amahle.

The Undertaker goes up against a struggling Bulawayo Chiefs, which has gone for six matches without tasting victory. Chiefs last won a league match on 13 February when they defeated FC Platinum 2-0. Out of those matches,

Amakhosi Amahle were beaten four times and only managed two draws.

In reaction to the team’s poor display, Chiefs last week announced that they have parted ways with assistant coaches, Mark Mathe and Farai Tawachera while former head coach Thulani Sibanda had bounced back as Nilton Terrosso’s assistant.

– @Mdawini_29