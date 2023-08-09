Revived Greenfuel target Chibuku Super Cup

Langton Nyakwenda, Sports Reporter

NORMAN MAPEZA’S special record in the Chibuku Super Cup bounces back into the limelight as the topflight league’s premier knockout tournament returns amid high anticipation from local football fans.

Mapeza has been to the final on three occasions with FC Platinum – in 2014 and 2021 when he won the Cup and in 2016 when he lost against Tonderai Ndiraya, who was then with Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Ndiraya has two final appearances with Dynamos in 2015 and Ngezi Platinum Stars the following season.

Taurai Mangwiro, who won the Chibuku Super Cup twice with Harare City (2015) and Triangle United (2018), has also led a team to the final on more than one occasion.

Rodwell Dhlakama, is also among this elite group, as he is one of the few coaches who have taken teams to the Chibuku Super Cup final more than once.

He led Ngezi Platinum Stars to two consecutive finals in 2019 and 2021.

In 2019 he lost 0-1 against Pieter De Jongh’s Highlanders before faltering in a shootout against Mapeza’s FC Platinum in the 2021 final.

Dhlakama is now aiming for a third Chibuku Super Cup final appearance and this time the experienced gaffer is more determined to go one step further.

He is targeting to lift the Cup with Premiership new comers Green Fuel.

The Chisumbanje-based outfit has been on a steady rise since the appointment of Dhlakama back in April.

Dhlakama replaced Bekithemba Ndlovu on April 23, following Green Fuel’s poor start to life in the Premier Soccer League, in which they failed to win in their opening six matches.

Since then, the Ethanol Boys have recorded six wins, three draws and three losses.

They have raked in 21 points in 12 matches and are now 10th on the log.

Green Fuel have won their last three league matches, including a stunning 1-0 victory against Dynamos at Gibbo, and Dhlakama is now challenging his troops to transfer that league form to the Chibuku Super Cup tournament.

They begin their campaign with a first round clash against Chicken Inn at Luveve on Saturday.

And Dhlakama wants his boys to do well in the Chibuku Super Cup, “for the sake of the Chisumbanje community.”

“We have to make a mark and leave a lasting legacy in this community,” Dhlakama told Zimpapers Sports Hub.

“The people of Chisumbanje need to have a feeling of winning so we need to work hard.

“This is a knockout competition and you cannot afford to sleep. If you sleep you are out.”

Green Fuel are one of most inform team in the league at the moment, having won their last three matches without conceding.

They beat Dynamos 1-0 before accounting for Triangle United and Yadah Stars by identical 2-0 wins.

They have a mixture of unheralded and experienced players.

Washington Mapuwa, who has three league goals and 18-year-old midfielder Naison Takawira are some of the players to look out for at Green Fuel.

Former Highlanders and Bantu Rovers striker Bukhosi Sibanda, Collins Dhuwa and veteran defender Raymond Uchena are some of the experienced players at Green Fuel.

Striker Nqobile Ndlovu, who scored the solitary goal in the famous victory against Dynamos, is also expected to shine for Green Fuel in the Chibuku Super Cup.

“Our team is young in the league and in this competition (Chibuku Super Cup) but obviously we are in there to compete.

“This Cup is also good for our brand as Green Fuel,” said Dhlakama.

The former Young Warriors coach is yet to lay his hands on the Chibuku Super Cup despite reaching the final on two occasions with Ngezi.

He is now attempting to do it with debutants Green Fuel and emulate what Ndiraya achieved with then newly promoted Ngezi in 2016.

It’s a long shot, but Dhlakama is convinced his side has enough fuel in the tank to last the distance.