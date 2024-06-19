Revolving fund boosts Matabeleland poultry sector

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

SMALL to medium enterprises (SMEs) in Matabeleland are capitalising on the US$250 000 revolving fund to grow their businesses in poultry farming.

The US$ 250,000 revolving fund is being rolled out by the Zimbabwe West Union Conference (ZWUC) Adventist-Laymen’s Services and Industries (ASI)’s Chapter of Seventh Day Adventists.

The innovative revolving fund launched in February is poised to catalyse entrepreneurial endeavours and contribute to the economic empowerment of the community.

Speaking during a recent pitch of their business proposals for the fund, Mrs Nokhuthula Ngwenya who runs Croc Foods in Beitbridge, said her goal was to venture into layer chicks production.

“As Croc Foods we have been in business for the past 15 years so we are already established as we have a restaurant, butchery and cattle fattening project. Our main thrust is on the layer chicks production we want a fund that will empower us to buy 8 000 layer chicks.

“The reason why we chose this one was to address the gap that we have witnessed, most people when they are into egg production prefer to get the chickens at egg laying stage to avoid costs associated with starting scratch with the day-old chicks,” she said.

She said they will keep day-old layer chicks for five months until they reach point of lay chickens, that when they would start selling.

Mrs Ngwenya said they also intend to empower other Seventh Day Adventists entrepreneurs who would also want to venture into egg production.

She added: “I have a capacity of fowl runs that can keep up to 8 000 birds. She will also allow me to generate enough eggs for my business but at the same time empowering other members by providing them with 100 point of lay chickens so that they can also have successful egg production businesses.”

Already supplying some of the major top-class hotels, Mr Vincent Moyo of Figtree Farm Foods in Figtree said his goal was to expand his operations and acquire additional equipment for their poultry production.

“As a business person l am already supplying some of the major top-class hotels here in Bulawayo and as far as in Victoria Falls with some of the best chickens. Accessing the fund will allow me to expand and sustain the business as we intend to penetrate new markets,” he said.

He said he was also into horticulture and producing organic fruits and vegetables, while with the fund they were to acquire latest equipment that will allow them to sell produce of quality standards.

Ms Bekezela Ndlovu from Bulawayo who was a cross-border trader said she was also intending on venturing into poultry.

“I am a cross-border trader and l am in need of the money from the revolving fund to buy additional stock. I do pots and l am also into selling amasi and mince which l make on my own. But l do have a farm in Insuza District where l intend to do a poultry project,” she said.

The ZWUC ASI Chapter finance director, Mr Alson Bhebe said out these SMEs in poultry were part of the 30 that were shortlisted out of the 50 applicants.

He said the empowerment fund will go a long way to grow their businesses, while by the time they pay back the money to the revolving fund they will be at much higher levels of business.