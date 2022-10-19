Reward for arrest of How Mine Gold heist suspects

Security company and police officers taking notes at the scene of the robbery

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police is offering a reward of US$5 000 for information that will lead to the arrest of 11 suspects who were allegedly part of a gang that got away with 11.9 kilogrammes of gold and four guns in the How Mine robbery heist a couple of weeks ago.

The armed robbery case occurred on 4 October 2022 at the 21 kilometre peg along Bulawayo-How Mine Road, Douglasdale, Bulawayo, where 11.6 kilogrammes of gold was on transit from How Mine to Fidelity Printers.

Already three suspects have been nabbed in connection with the robbery.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they had since identified the 11 robbery suspects as Xiba Nkosilathi (Tonderai Vumbunu), Abraham Vumbunu, Elijah Temai Vumbunu, Israel Zulu, David Sanyatwe, Jimmy Gonyane, Vincent Ishmael, Chabikwa Abbysinia Shuma also known as Dulini, Kelvin and Mike.

“A reward of US$5 000 is offered for anyone who supplies information that leads to the arrest of the above mentioned suspects. Anyone with information should contact Detective Chief Inspector Justin on 0712915338, Detective Assistant Inspector Gadzai on 0772226550, CID Homicide Bulawayo (0292)271568, National Complaints Desk (0242) 703631, WhatsApp 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest police station,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.