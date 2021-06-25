RG’s Office opens for pupils’ IDs

Harare Bureau

THE Registrar-General’s Office has stepped up efforts to help public examination candidates attain national identity cards and will this weekend open their provincial and district offices across the country.

A number of Ordinary and Advanced Level pupils are racing against time to secure national identity cards, which are now a pre-requisite for registering for their examinations whose registration deadline is fast approaching.

It is against this background that the Registrar-General’s Office has resolved to open a special window exclusively for pupils across the country to obtain their national identity cards.

Deputy Registrar-General Mr Ben Mpala said in a statement yesterday that his office had received some vital consumables which had helped them expedite the issuance of national identity cards.

Mr Mpala said the backlog in the issuance of the ID cards was because of the problems in acquiring material used for the polythene Synthetic IDs commonly known as plastic cards.

“The Civil Registry Department has been experiencing challenges in the issuance of polythene-synthetic identity documents due to shortage of consumables and the issue is being addressed,” he said.

“The Department is aware that there are students in need of the IDs to facilitate registration of their Ordinary and Advanced Level final examinations.

“In this regard, the Civil Registry Department, therefore, wishes to advise its valued clients and members of the public that all registry offices which issue polythene synthetic IDs will be open this weekend 26 and 27 June 2021 (Saturday and Sunday) for the purpose of registration of national identity documents.

“The offices will be open from 0800hrs to 1500hrs. Please note that the offices will be open specifically to assist high school students preparing for registration of their Ordinary and Advanced level final examinations.’’

The Deputy Registrar-General also said it was also imperative that ordinary citizens give a chance to students to be assisted for the weekend’s special hours.

“Please note that the offices will be open specifically to assist high school students preparing for registration of their Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations,” said Mr Mpala.

“They will need to bring a copy of their birth certificate, ID of either parent or guardian or death certificate of either parent if both parents are deceased.’’

RG’s offices for use on June 26 and 27 will be Bulawayo (Mpilo Hospital sub office); Umguza District, Harare (Makombe, Market Square district office, Highfield and Mabvuku) Chitungwiza, Mazowe, Mt Darwin, Rushinga, Centenary, Guruve, Marondera, Mutoko, Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe, Wedza, Zvimba, Chegutu, Kadoma, Mhondoro-Ngezi, Mutare, Makoni, Nyanga, Chipinge, Bubi, Hwange, Lupane, Binga, Tsholotsho, Umguza, Victoria Falls, Gwanda, Esigodini-Umzingwane, Insiza-Filabusi, Bulilimamangwe, Beitbridge, Matobo, Mberengwa, Shurugwi, Gokwe North, Gokwe South, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Gutu, Mwenezi and Renco Mine sub-office.