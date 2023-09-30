Rhinos progress to Chibuku semis

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Chicken Inn FC 1-2 Black Rhinos FC

VALENTINE Katsande scored a brace that helped Black Rhinos FC seal a semi-final spot after they stunned Chicken Inn FC at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

Chicken Inn opened the scoring thorough Malvin Hwata in the 37th minute.

The forward capitalised on a defensive blunder by Black Rhinos to slot home from close range . After conceding, Rhinos never put their heads down as they continued to dominate play. They would later be rewarded for their efforts after Katsande equalised in the 66th as he finished off a loose ball from close range. Katsande was to score the winner in injury time, to give the army side victory.

Rhinos caught the Chicken Inn defence sleeping and Lot Chiwunga squared the ball to Katsande who finished with ease.

A few moments later the referee blew to end the match.

Chicken Inn FC should consider themselves unlucky as they thrice saw their efforts denied by the woodwork.

Genius Mutungamiri was first to hit the crossbar after seven minutes of play. He would meet the same fate five minutes after the break.

Shepherd Mhlanga’s effort also crashed against the woodwork.

Teams:

Chicken Inn FC

P Zendera, M Hwata, M Charamba (O Malajila 85th minute), M Bhebhe, R Hachiro, N Ketala, G Mutungamiri (George Majika 70th minute), L Lunga, S Mhlanga, I Mabunu, B Muza (T. Kutinyu 70th minutes)

Black Rhinos FC

L Gonese, C Nyakope, G Saunyama, T Mchisi, D Mutimuzunze, N Mhlanga (K Nyakudanga 51st minute), G Dematsika, A Gahadzikwa (S. Chikwerengwe 70th minute), V Katsande, L Chiwunga, E Katema.

-@innocentskizoe