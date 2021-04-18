Rich pickings for Bosso, DeMbare in the President’s Uhuru Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE most supported football teams in the country, Highlanders and Dynamos go up against each other in the President’s Independence Trophy to be played at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Winners of today’s fixture will pocket US$20 000 while the runners up have US$15 000 in store for them.

Bosso and DeMbare clash in unusual circumstances with no fans to witness what has for years been the biggest fixture in the land because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mandla Mpofu, the Highlanders coach is however, going for a cautious approach since his players have only had less than a week to gear up for the fixture. Highlanders only resumed training last Sunday, a day after their opponents had restarted. It is for this reason that Mpofu has decided to be on the cautious side so as to avoid players picking up serious injuries due to lack of fitness.

“It wasn’t the preparation I wanted as a coach, whatever we did during the course of the week was to make sure that we play and finish the match. Our approach is a little bit cautious but we want to go out there, play and win. Our players are not fully fit, we haven’t done much to prepare our players, we need six to eight weeks to prepare.

“We just hope for the best, we pray that there are not threatening injuries,’’ Mpofu said.

He knows the expectation from the Highlanders fans whenever Bosso face DeMbare but believes a result that is not a win should not spell doom for Amahlolanyama.

“According to my understanding, this is not a result orientated game, we know Highlanders supporters want us to win. If we win it’s congratulations to us, if we don’t win it’s not the end the world.”

The good news for both coaches is that they will be allowed to make at least five substitutions each during the match, which means only six players are expected to play the full 90 minutes.

While Mpofu has regular players such as skipper Ariel Sibanda, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Peter Muduwa, Andrew Mbeba, Nqobizitha Masuku, Divine Mhindiriri, Ray Lunga and Godfrey Makaruse to count on, it is also an opportunity for new signings to shine.

Chrispen Ncube, Winston Mhango and former Young Warriors striker Keith Tafadzwa Mavunga are expected to be in the starting lineup. Highlanders also took Joel Ngodzo, Andrew Tandi, Adrian Silla, Pritchard Mpelele and Bukhosi who should be great additions off the bench.

Dynamos were busy on the transfer market at the start of the year and in February the Glamour Boys announced the signing of Trevor Mavhunga, Frank Makarati, Tinashe Makanda, Newman Sianchali as well as Luke Musikiri.

Shadreck Nyahwa formerly with Bulawayo Chiefs became the latest player to join DeMbare. The new additions should combine well with King Nadolo, Godknows Murwira and Patson Jaure.

Both teams had a feel of the match venue yesterday with Dynamos the first to take to the field before Bosso had their turn. — @Mdaiwni_29