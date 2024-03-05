Richard Ngarava off to PSL

Brandon Moyo

CHEVRONS fast bowler Richard Ngarava has made yet another big breakthrough in his career as he headed to the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

It is yet to be ascertained which team the 26 year old left hander will be playing for in the ongoing ninth edition of one of the top leading franchise cricket leagues in the world, however, it can be confirmed he is enroute to South Asia.

With his breakthrough, Ngarava – who is the country’s second leading all time T20I wicket taker will become the third Zimbabwean international player to compete against some of the world’s finest players in Pakistan.

The other two Chevrons players in the PSL are Sikandar Raza (Lahore Qalandars) and Blessing Muzarabani (Karachi Kings).

Ngarava’s move to the PSL comes after a successful stint in the recently ended Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) where he picked 10 wickets in just six innings for Sylhet Strikers. His best figures were in impressive 4/30 in four overs.

The Chevrons’ star bowler has had other stints in the International League T20 (ILT20) in the books of Dubai Capitals and has also played in the Lankan T20 for Galle Titans. – @brandon_malvin