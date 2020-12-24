Prince Dube to return to action on 15 January 2021

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

TANZANIA based Zimbabwean footballer, Prince Dube is making good progress in his recovery from a broken bone on his left arm, with the striker expected back into action for his club Azam on 15 January.

Dube fell and broke the ulna bone on his left arm in a Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League match against Young Africans last month. His club flew him to South Africa where he had a successful operation to rejoin the broken bone at the Vincent Palloti Hospital in Cape Town. The player returned to Tanzania on 13 December.

He has since 16 December been working on his return back to shape with Azam’s fitness trainer, Zimbabwean Nyasha Charandura.

“Our striker, @princemgadafi, has already started a special fitness programme, under our physical coach, Nyasha Charandura. Dube suffered injuries to his left arm, he is expected to return to action on January 15, next year,’’ posted Azam on Thursday.

Before he suffered the injury, the Zimbabwean striker had made a bright start to his career at Azam with six goals and four assists in the league. He was voted the Vodacom Tanzania Mainland Premier League Player of the Month for September, an award which came with a cash prize of one million Tanzanian shillings (US$431).

