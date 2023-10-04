Rising Boxer aims high

Curtworth Masango

Rising boxer Nyasha Hwata is aiming to reach greater heights after he recently turned professional.

The boxer who now has a 2-0 record is looking forward to having more fights in the near future that will see him challenging for title fights.

The 23-year-old boxer who hails from Chiredzi relocated to Harare from Chiredzi in a bid to improve his boxing.

Hwata is inspired by Charles Manyuchi and is looking forward to following in his footsteps.

Freeman Mabvongwe, who is Hwata’s coach, believes that as a team they are on the right path and their switch to Harare will propel them to success.

“We believe here in Harare is where things happen, the reason why we moved from Chiredzi.

“Since the time we came here, it took time for him to adjust as he remained amateur as we needed more fights for him but definitely he turned pro two months ago.

“He has won against Joe Andrew and recently Terrence Muronda from Legends Boxing Club based in Mbare.

“The win against Terrence was a tough one as they both used power and aggression but it’s just that our corner was strong otherwise it could have gone either way,” he said.

“We are now pushing that he has a fight soon as we want to push his record. At least by the end of the year, we hope he will have another fight and win it.

“With the way we are pushing and the support we are receiving from those whom we are working with, we are looking forward to having a title fight next year as we want a national title and or a regional title,” he said.

Mabvongwe believes their greatest challenge is resources as they have to source each time they put up a fight.

“We don’t have as many fights as we would want because if someone puts up a fight they are only putting their boxers on the cards.

”So we have to source funds each time we have to put something for our boxer which is difficult,” he said.