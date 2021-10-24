Road trip for Mighty Warriors from Joburg to Manzini

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

UNAVAILABILITY of flights between Johannesburg and Manzini in Eswatini will see Zimbabwe’s senior national women’s football team travelling by road from South Africa to Eswatini for their Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier.

On Friday, the Zimbabwe Football Association announced that the Mighty Warriors will have to find their way to Eswatini from Johannesburg by road, due to the non-availability of flights between the two cities. The Mighty Warriors will fly to Johannesburg from Harare on Sunday and the embark on the four-hour road trip to Manzini for their match on Tuesday.

“Mighty Warriors will depart for Manzini, Eswatini on October 24. They will fly to Johannesburg and then proceed to Manzini by road due to unavailability of flights,’’ announced Zifa.

The Sithethelelwe Sibanda coached Mighty Warriors carry a 3-1 lead heading into the second leg after they thumped their opponents at the Nations Sports Stadium last Wednesday. Marjory Nyaumwe, Priviledge Mupeti and captain Emmaculate Msipa were on target for the Mighty Warriors in the first leg while Eswatini got their solitary goal from Lesego Mokgale who took advantage of a breakdown in communication between the Zimbabwean goalkeeper, Lindiwe Magwede and her defenders to score the face saver for the visitors.

