Roadshow in honour of Maphepha

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

A road show in honour of the late former Highlanders chairman, Ernest “Maphepha” Sibanda is taking place in Bulawayo today (Friday), a day before he is laid to rest at Lady Stanley Cemetery.

Sibanda, an ex-Highlanders player and team manager died at a private hospital in Bulawayo on Tuesday at the age of 63 after a lengthy battle against diabetes. He is survived by his wife Siboniso Ndlovu, children Bongani, Gugulethu, Nokuthula, Jacqueline, Nozipho, Liqhwa, Mthokozisi and Nomagugu.

On Friday, the hearse carrying his body will drive from Belmont industrial area, pass through the Bulawayo city centre, drive along Luveve Road, go past suburbs such as Emakhandeni, Luveve, Pumula, Mpopoma, with a final stop at the late football legend’s family home in Njube where mourners are gathered.

At the time of his death, Sibanda was a board member at Bulawayo City Football Club. Bulawayo City have requested for National Hero status for the late for football legend.

The Bulawayo City Council honoured the man popularly known as Maphepha in football circles with burial at Lady Stanley Cemetary, which is reserved for outstanding residents of the city. Solomon Mguni, the Bulawayo mayor said Sibanda’s burial at Lady Stanley Cemetery is testimony of his contribution to football development in the country.

Former Highlanders and national team player, Adam Ndlovu was buried at Lady Stanley Cemetary after he died in a car accident in December 2012.

